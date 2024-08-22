74°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of dialing 911 42 times in two days
Baton Rouge – A Baton Rouge man was charged with improper use of 911 after police say he called the emergency number 42 times over a two-day span.
According to arrest records, officers were dispatched to 48-year-old Fredrick Wright’s home Thursday after he dialed 911 on a cell phone. Dispatchers said that Wright refused to answer any questions and just whispered and pressed buttons as the call taker tried to help him.
Police then discovered that Wright had dialed 911 a total of 42 times between Oct. 18 and 19.
Trending News
Officers contacted Wright who denied having any time of emergency. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football starts difficult USC scout
-
Expert weighs in after rare back-to-back murder acquittals in Baton Rouge court
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate discusses prison conditions, deadly drug access behind...
-
Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening
-
Labadieville man accused of hitting deputy and fleeing into swamp after trying...