Man accused of dialing 911 42 times in two days

7 years 10 months 9 hours ago Friday, October 21 2016 Oct 21, 2016 October 21, 2016 2:03 PM October 21, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

Baton Rouge – A Baton Rouge man was charged with improper use of 911 after police say he called the emergency number 42 times over a two-day span.

According to arrest records, officers were dispatched to 48-year-old Fredrick Wright’s home Thursday after he dialed 911 on a cell phone. Dispatchers said that Wright refused to answer any questions and just whispered and pressed buttons as the call taker tried to help him.

Police then discovered that Wright had dialed 911 a total of 42 times between Oct. 18 and 19.

Officers contacted Wright who denied having any time of emergency. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

