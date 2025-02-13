58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of child pornography charges extradited to Livingston after New Mexico arrest

Thursday, February 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LIVINGSTON — A man accused of soliciting a minor and possessing child pornography was extradited to Louisiana after being arrested in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Kyle Hatch, 38, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday after he was arrested by Los Alamos Police previously.

Deputies received a tip about a child pornography case in December 2024. After investigating the tip, deputies identified the social media account as Hatch's.

When he was arrested in Los Alamos, he was booked on two counts each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

After being extradited to Louisiana, Hatch was booked for one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

