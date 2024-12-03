61°
Man accidentally shoots self during target practice in Zachary

1 hour 25 minutes ago Tuesday, December 03 2024 Dec 3, 2024 December 03, 2024 12:06 PM December 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - A man was injured after he shot himself during target practice Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.. The man's injury - a gunshot wound to the ankle - was reported to be non-life-threatening. 

