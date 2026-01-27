41°
Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer involved in crash Tuesday

1 hour 39 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Denham Springs Police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV on Tuesday. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Range and Railroad avenues. 

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt. 

The crash is under investigation. 

