Man, 70, found dead inside West Baton Rouge home; deputies investigating how he died

Tuesday, July 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ERWINVILLE - Law enforcement is investigating how a 70-year-old man died after family members discovered his body Tuesday. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man's family contacted deputies around 9 a.m. after he was found dead inside his home on Pecan Grove Road. His identity has not been released at this time.

The department is still trying to determine the cause and manner of his death. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation. 

