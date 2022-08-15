Man, 21, allegedly shot his brother during argument at their home

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his brother in the groin early Monday morning after the siblings got into an argument.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at their home on Briarrose Drive, in a neighborhood off Siegen Lane. Arrest records said Kevin Cundiff was arrested later that same morning after he confessed to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim had locked himself inside his room at some point in the confrontation. Cundiff then knocked on his brother's door, and shot his sibling when he answered the door, deputies wrote.

"If you try and come in my bedroom again, I will shoot you again," Cundiff allegedly told his brother, according to the arrest report.

Cundiff told investigators that he and his brother had a history of violent confrontations that often resulted in someone getting "seriously injured." Cundiff also said that a neighbor had given him a gun for his own protection.

When a deputy told Cundiff how grave his brother's injury could have been, he reportedly responded, "to have him die by my own hand would be a f***ing miracle."

Cundiff was booked Monday morning on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.