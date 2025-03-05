Mamou Police: Two dead, more than a dozen injured in shooting at Mardi Gras concert

MAMOU — Two people are dead and more than a dozen injured in a shooting at a Mardi Gras concert in Mamou, KATC reported Wednesday.

Mamou Police told the Lafayette-based ABC station that 14 people were wounded and two person died after the Tuesday evening shooting at a Mardi Gras concert where zydeco artist Chris Ardoin was performing.

Gunfire can be heard during a Facebook Live of the event. Shortly after the gunfire is heard, attendees can be seen running.

The video then shows multiple heavy-armed police officers attempting to apprehend three men in the middle of the street as witnesses were trying to flee.

The fatal shooting came a day after a previous shooting in Mamou that left three people injured.