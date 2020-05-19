Mall of Louisiana, Tanger Outlets reopen in 'Phase One' of state-wide reopening

BATON ROUGE - After being closed for over two months due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, shopping centers in the Capital Area are reopening to the public.

The Mall of Louisiana and Tanger Outlets are among some of the retailers reopening their doors under the first phase of Gov. John Bel Edwards' state-wide reopening plan with reduced hours and intensified safety measures.

For The Mall of Louisiana, some stores will open Tuesday, May 19 at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday, the mall will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Shoppers will notice that mall officials have taken measures to keep their shopping experiences as safe as possible.

Touch-free hand-sanitizing stations have been set up at various locations in The Mall of Louisiana and workers will be on hand to oversee frequent and intense cleanings throughout the mall. There will also be signs that help shoppers maintain physical distance from others.

In addition to these safety measures, the food court seating area will remain closed.

Food court tenants that choose to reopen will be available for carryout only.

The following amenities will be unavailable until further notice: valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels. For a more detailed list of security measures, visit the mall's safety page.

Shoppers may also want to browse the mall's list of open stores and curbside pickup options.

At Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

According to the outlet mall's COVID-19 protocol, the company is providing masks to all employees, janitorial staff, and security vendors that are required to wear the face-coverings while on the premises.

Tanger is also encouraging shoppers to wear masks as well, and for those who do not have a mask, they can visit Shopper Services to get one.

Surfaces of high-traffic areas are regularly sanitized in accordance with health official recommendations.

Social distancing floor decals to keep shoppers six feet away from one another will be in place throughout the center, and most public restrooms have hands-free services.

For a list of open stores, updated daily, click here https://www.tangeroutlet.com/gonzales .