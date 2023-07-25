92°
Malfunctioning water heater causes fire at apartment complex along Burbank Drive

Tuesday, July 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The wall of an apartment building was burned Tuesday afternoon when a water heater malfunctioned and caught on fire. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Armstrong Apartments along Burbank Drive. Firefighters said the outer wall of an apartment building was burned, damaging three units. 

There were no injuries and the apartment complex is finding a new unit for one of the residents. 

