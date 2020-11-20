Malfunctioning heating unit causes Friday morning house fire on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Nov. 20) morning a fire broke out at a residence along Old Hammond Highway.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were dispatched to the blaze, which occurred within the 8500 block of Old Hammond Highway, around 9 a.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

It didn't take long for first responders to discover that the home's heating unit was on fire.

The firefighters jumped into action, quickly extinguishing the flames to prevent them from spreading further.

Officials say the blaze was traced back to a malfunction in the heating unit.

According to a repairman who was working on the home's heating unit that morning, he started the unit and momentarily left it alone to walk outside. The repairman said when he returned, the unit was on fire.

Fire officials have confirmed that the incident did not cause any injuries.

But the fire, which left the home with smoke and water damage, resulted in a $30,000 loss.