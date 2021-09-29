73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Malfunction at wastewater treatment plant causes flooding in nearby neighborhood

Wednesday, September 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A sewage treatment facility malfunctioned, causing sewage to flood in neighborhoods by the plant near Gardere Lane. 

The City-Parish said the South Wastewater Treatment Plant had "several severe equipment, facility, and process failures," which resulted in the flooding Wednesday afternoon. 

The plant shut down for two hours to fix the issues and was back online by 5 p.m.

The mayor's office said clean-up crews and environmental inspection teams are in the area assessing damages. 

The mayor's office told residents in the area to report flooding or damages by contacting 311 and report an inside residential backup or sewer overflow. Residents can contact 311 by phone, online at 311.brla.gov, or through the Red Stick 311 mobile app. 

