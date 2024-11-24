Make-a-Wish granted for cancer patient who wanted to attend LSU game

BATON ROUGE - Jayden Kimble's wish to attend an LSU game was granted Saturday evening during the LSU vs. Vanderbilt game thanks to Make-a-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana and LSU.

Jayden, 16, is from and lives in Tennessee, but has been a fan of LSU all his life and experiencing the excitement of a home game in Tiger Stadium is something he's always wanted to do.

"I wanted to do something that everybody could do and this has just been something that I've been wanting to do," he said.

Jayden also met LSU Coach Brian Kelly and player Kyren Lacy, which he thought was amazing. He also received a personalized jersey and a signed helmet from alumni Jayden Daniels.

Jayden is battling a brain tumor, but he makes sure to keep a positive mindset and encourages others to do the same.

"Just stay positive. You'll get through it," he said.

CEO of Make-a-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, Shelly Millwee, says when they heard that Jayden wanted to come to LSU, they had to make it happen.

"Anytime that we get to work with families who have kids that are battling tough illnesses, we just want to jump in and help. Jayden and his family really get to be superstars and VIPS tonight. Make-a-Wish is not a last wish, it's a lasting one," she said.