Major wreck shuts down Greenwell Springs Road in Central

1 hour 36 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, April 27 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A major wreck is blocking Greenwell Springs Road in Central.

The crash happened sometime after 2 p.m. Thursday. A photo shared by officials which showed an SUV upside-down and smoking in the middle of the highway and paramedics checking on at least one victim. 

Sources say three people were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

Greenwell Springs is currently closed between Hooper Road and Wax Road. 

This is a developing story. 

