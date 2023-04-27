82°
Major wreck shuts down Greenwell Springs Road in Central
CENTRAL - A major wreck is blocking Greenwell Springs Road in Central.
The crash happened sometime after 2 p.m. Thursday. A photo shared by officials which showed an SUV upside-down and smoking in the middle of the highway and paramedics checking on at least one victim.
Sources say three people were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Greenwell Springs is currently closed between Hooper Road and Wax Road.
This is a developing story.
