Latest Weather Blog
Major water line struck on Utah Street in town of Livingston, all government offices closed
LIVINGSTON - A major water line was struck in the town of Livingston, leading all government buildings to be closed until further notice, officials said.
A water line was hit on Utah Street off Red Oak Road, the town of Livingston said. Officials on scene said they believed the cause was concrete collapsing on the water line.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the town said the break was under three inches of asphalt and two feet of soil. A machine was brought in to make a hole so the repair could happen. Officials said it could be a few more hours until the fix is finished.
The Livingston Parish Government on social media said both wells that supply the entire town are affected. Residents may experience very low water pressure or a complete loss of water service until repairs are completed.
Trending News
Once the line is repaired, a boil advisory is expected to be issued. Water samples will be collected and sent to the lab, with results typically taking 24 to 48 hours, officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trooper previously not prosecuted on domestic violence charge arrested for second time...
-
Four astronauts are heading toward the Moon this week for the first...
-
Historic Varsity Theater closes temporarily
-
Louisiana could become second state with domestic violence offender registry under proposed...
-
Tangipahoa Parish's Advanced College and Career Center conducts mock emergency medical responder...
Sports Video
-
'We're starting it from the beginning:' Lane Kiffin gives update on 2nd...
-
Will Wade Returns to LSU
-
WBRZ enters partnership with Southern University to become official TV station of...
-
LSU Women's Basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local...
-
Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster