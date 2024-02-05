Mainly dry this week, unsettled pattern returns over the weekend

After the rain over the weekend, most will stay dry throughout the week. That could potentially change next weekend as the atmosphere starts to become more unsettled.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Despite some lingering clouds through the day, skies will turn clear on Monday evening. As the clouds diminish, so do wind speeds. The weather remains quiet and uneventful in the overnight hours, with lows in the lower-40s. Tuesday will feature sunny skies from start to finish. Temperatures will be even warmer, with highs near 70°.

Up Next: Wednesday will be another gorgeous day, and daytime highs will likely warm by a few more degrees. Although we expect mostly sunny skies, some high clouds will filter into the region. Those clouds thicken into Thursday, and we’ll be hard-pressed to see much sun thereafter. Although we begin to introduce a very small rain chance on Thursday, most (if not all) of the day will be dry. We expect more of the same on Friday.

Things get a little more interesting on Saturday as there’s a slightly higher chance of rain. Even so, we’re still only looking at isolated showers and storms. Our next best opportunity to see rain comes on Sunday. If you have any plans for the upcoming Mardi Gras weekend, this will be a forecast to closely monitor. Check back with the Storm Station in the coming days to plan accordingly.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

---Meteorologist Malcolm Byron