Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale

Thursday, February 12 2026
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep girl's basketball defeated Parkview Baptist Thursday night, 44-42 to end the regular season.

The Chargers were behind entering the second half, but the game remained close the entire way. 

E'myrie Warren led the way for the Eagles with 17 points, and Anna Richerson scored 11 points.

However, Madison Prep took the lead 31-29 near the end of the third quarter.

The Chargers maintained their lead for the entire fourth quarter en route to the victory.

Madison Prep was led in scoring by senior Auri Ray who had 20 points in her final regular season game as a Charger.

Both teams will now await their playoff pairings which come out on Monday.

