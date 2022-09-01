82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Luke Bell, country music singer, found dead at 32 after being reported missing

3 hours 19 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, September 01 2022 Sep 1, 2022 September 01, 2022 5:49 AM September 01, 2022 in News
Source: CNN
By: Sarah Lawrence
Luke Bell via CNN

TUCSON, Ariz. - A country musician who went missing in the first half of August is reported to have been found dead.

Luke Bell, who released his first album in 2012, was found in Midtown Tucson. He was reported missing by his friends more than a week before he was found.

Investigators with the local police department did not release any information regarding his death.

Trending News

Bell was a singer-songwriter from Wyoming. He is known for songs like "Where Ya Been?" and "Sometimes."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days