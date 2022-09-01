82°
Latest Weather Blog
Luke Bell, country music singer, found dead at 32 after being reported missing
TUCSON, Ariz. - A country musician who went missing in the first half of August is reported to have been found dead.
Luke Bell, who released his first album in 2012, was found in Midtown Tucson. He was reported missing by his friends more than a week before he was found.
Investigators with the local police department did not release any information regarding his death.
Trending News
Bell was a singer-songwriter from Wyoming. He is known for songs like "Where Ya Been?" and "Sometimes."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1
-
Person shot at Baton Rouge dog park; gunfire sent bystanders running
-
West side commuters plan public meeting with DOTD to voice concerns over...
-
Rowdy guest causing small town officials in Livingston Parish to create new...
-
Neighbors fed up with late-night construction; parish says it can't enforce noise...