LSU WR Chris Hilton 'probable' to play against UCLA on Saturday

Brian Kelly provided an update on LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton on Thursday, saying the Tiger redshirt junior is listed as "probable" to play on Saturday against the UCLA Bruins.

Hilton has missed the first three games of the season with a bone bruise in his ankle. In his absence, LSU has relied on other receivers to step up including young players like, redshirt sophomore Aaron Anderson, and redshirt freshmen Shelton Sampson and Kyle Parker.

Even without Hilton, LSU's offense has still been successful. The Tigers are averaging more than 33 points and 300 passing yards per game.

LSU kicks off in Tiger Stadium against UCLA at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on WBRZ.