LSU women snap two game losing skid with win over Kentucky

5 hours 53 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, January 30 2022 Jan 30, 2022 January 30, 2022 3:15 PM January 30, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Despite an early lead in the first quarter, the #12 LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Kentucky, 78-69, Sunday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

Khayla Pointer LSU in socring with 28 points. Faustine Aifuwa led in rebounds with eight while Jailin Cherry led in steals with three. 

