LSU women snap two game losing skid with win over Kentucky
Despite an early lead in the first quarter, the #12 LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Kentucky, 78-69, Sunday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Khayla Pointer LSU in socring with 28 points. Faustine Aifuwa led in rebounds with eight while Jailin Cherry led in steals with three.
