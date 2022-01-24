LSU women's hoops slips a spot in poll after road loss

The LSU Lady Tiger basketball team dropped back one spot in the latest Associated Press poll as they fall from 11th to 12th following a loss to the Florida Gators on the road.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's Tigers are now 17-3 on the season and 5-2 in SEC play heading into the mid-way point of their conference schedule.

The Lady Tigers are second in the SEC in scoring and eighth in the nation as their offense has been a team strength.

Currently tied for fourth in the SEC standings, LSU will continue their road string with a Thursday night game at Arkansas, followed by a home game against Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. Both of LSU's next two opponents are in the bottom half of the SEC standings.