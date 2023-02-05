LSU women's hoops downs Texas A&M to move to 23-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) continued it's assault on the women's college basketball world by remaining undefeated in a 72-66 win over Texas A&M Sunday afternoon.

“We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”

Angel Reese put together her third 20 and 20 performance of the season as she tallied 26 and hauled in 22 boards in the win. Reese broke an LSU-record 28 rebounds in her last outing against the Aggies earlier this season.

Alexis Morris followed with 22 points on 8-11 shooting in her return to Reed Arena. The Texas native played her junior season (2020-21) at Texas A&M before transferring to LSU last season.

Flau’jae Johnson was the only other Tiger to break the double-digits mark with 11 points and 6 boards.