LSU women's basketball to host Watch Party for NCAA bid

The LSU Women’s Basketball team will host a Selection Sunday watch party inside the PMAC on Sunday hoping to hear their names called as first and second round hosts.

The Tigers are expected to hear their name called as one of the Top-16 seeds in the tournament as most projections have them as a second or third seed in the tournament.

Fans and media are invited into the PMAC with doors opening at 6 p.m..

LSU will likely host first and second round games inside the PMAC for the first time since 2014. The Tigers were a No. 7 seed that year, but to find the last time LSU was one of the Top-16 seeds one would have to go back to 2008 when LSU was the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.

The 2022 championship will be the first to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top 16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top 16 seeds.

Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, North Carolina (Greensboro Coliseum) and Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena) and Wichita, Kansas (Intrust Bank Arena) will host March 26 and 28.