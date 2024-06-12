LSU Women's Basketball to host Stanford for SEC/ACC Challenge

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball is set to host Stanford for the second annual SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 5.

Last year in the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge, the Tigers hosted Virginia Tech and head coach Kim Mulkey got her 700th career victory as LSU took down the Hokies 82-64.

Both LSU and Stanford are coming off of runs in March Madness where the Tigers made it to the Elite Eight and the Cardinals got knocked out in the Sweet 16.

Stanford will look a little different next season though. Long time head coach and the most winningest coach in all of college basketball, Tara Vanderveer retired after the 2023-2024 season, so the Cardinals will be under the direction of first year head coach Kate Paye.

Stanford also without forward Cameron Brink as she was drafted second overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

LSU, of course, without Angel Reese after she also was drafted in the first round to the WNBA.

However, LSU returns a plethora of stars including Mikaylah Williams, Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Last-Tear Poa among others.

The game is set for Dec. 5 in the PMAC, and the tip off time or TV schedule will be announced at a later date.