LSU women's basketball rolls in opener 95-44 over Eastern Kentucky

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team had no problems in their season opener on Monday night against Eastern Kentucky rolling to the 95-44 victory behind four Tigers in double-figure scoring efforts.

Flau'Jae Johnson led the Tigers with 25 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the floor in 34 minutes of action. Aneesah Morrow followed her with 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting with Mikaylah Williams pouring in 18 and Sa'Myah Smith adding 15 points and 11 rebounds in her first real action since coming back from a season-ending injury last year.

“I think it’s obvious that Flau’jae is playing effortlessly,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s in the greatest shape she’s ever been; it’s coming easy for her. Morrow plays as hard as anybody I’ve coached. Mikaylah started taking it to the rim and played stronger.”

The Tigers shot 58.5% from the floor as they scored 21 points or more in every quarter and led it 48-24 at the half.

LSU was five of eleven from behind the arc but controlled almost every aspect of the game as they held the visiting Colonels to just 26% from the floor.

“I don’t know if pressing will be our identity, but if you’re going to get on the floor, I better be able to press and you better be able to help create some things,” Coach Mulkey said. “So, that's why we are doing that from start to finish as much as we can.”

LSU is back in action on Friday when the Tigers host Northwestern St. in the Maravich Center at 7:00 p.m..