36°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball rolls Florida, Tigers now 20-0 this season
GAINESVILLE, Florida - The No. 5 LSU women's basketball team stayed undefeated Sunday with a comfortable win at Florida.
The Tigers only led the Gators by four at the end of the first half, but dominated the second half en route to an 80-63 victory.
Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 22 points and eight rebounds. Aneesah Morrow had another double-double, with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Trending News
LSU is now 20-0 overall and 5-0 in SEC play. The Tigers have a showdown at No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police investigating following bomb threat called into its headquarters Sunday morning
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for serial car burglars
-
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53
-
Catholic basketball handles Dunham to improve to 23-1
-
52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament underway
-
No. 2 LSU gymnastics clinches win over No. 7 Florida thanks to...