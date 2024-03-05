LSU women's basketball receives two prestigious SEC honors - Who made the team?

BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese. The best player in the SEC.

Reese was named the SEC's Player of the Year, LSU women's basketball announced Tuesday morning.

She's been a national champion, has multiple NIL deals, and was even escorted by Shaquille O'Neal for seniors' night, and now she has the prestigious title of Player of the Year for the conference. She was also chosen for the all-SEC first team and the all-defensive team.

Reese wasn't the only one to claim an SEC title—Mikaylah Williams was also chosen as the Freshman of the Year and drafter for the all-freshman team.

Keep the celebration rolling with a send-off set for Wednesday at 12:45 on the PMAC Pad to see the Tigers off to South Carolina for the SEC Tournament.