LSU women's basketball projects as No. 3 seed in latest bracket

Credit to LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Committee revealed LSU's projected ranking as a No. 3 seed in their midseason top-16 ranking Thursday.

LSU, who is ranked 9th overall in the top 16 rankings, previously ranked as a No. 4 seed and 14th overall in the committee's first top-16 rankings on Feb. 15.

Thursday’s top-16 reveal was the second of two that will be provided by the committee during the 2023-24 regular season. The top-16 teams announced during both reveals have no bearing on the final 68-team field for the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be announced during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m. central on ESPN.