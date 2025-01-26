63°
LSU women's basketball picks up gritty win over Texas A&M on short rest

Sunday, January 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Less than 48 hours after the LSU women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, the Tigers got back on track Sunday with a win over Texas A&M.

The Aggies kept the score close all game, getting within two in the fourth quarter, but LSU pulled away late to earn a 64-51 win.

LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson led all scorers with 22 points. Aneesah Morrow added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.

LSU, now 21-1 overall and 6-1 in SEC play, will host No. 15 Oklahoma on Thursday.

