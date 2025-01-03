LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas, 98-64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The No. 6 LSU women's basketball team opened up the new year and their SEC slate with a 98-64 win over Arkansas.

The Tigers started the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back. They led 51-26 at halftime.

LSU was led by two Tigers recording double doubles. Flau'jae Johnson scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds. Aneesah Morrow broke into NCAA history with 88 career double-doubles. Morrow scored 11 points and had 10 boards.

The Tigers had four players score in double digits, and they were led by Kailyn Gilbert who scored 16 points off the bench.

LSU was successful on scoring 36 fast break points and 41 points from bench players.

They will return to Baton Rouge and host their conference home opener in the Maravich Center against Auburn on Sunday at 3 p.m.