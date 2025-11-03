45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball opens 2025-2026 season on Tuesday

4 hours 49 minutes ago Sunday, November 02 2025 Nov 2, 2025 November 02, 2025 9:46 PM November 02, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The college basketball season is almost here, and the LSU women's basketball team takes the floor this week.

LSU will host Houston Christian on Tuesday night to kick off the season.

Kim Mulkey enters her fifth season as the Tigers head coach with the preseason AP No. 5 team in the country. LSU won a national title in 2023 and earned trips to the Elite 8 each of the last two seasons.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days