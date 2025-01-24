43°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball no longer undefeated after 56-66 loss to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 5 LSU fell to No. 2 South Carolina in a 56-66 women's basketball match on Friday.
The Tigers' loss against the Gamecocks gave the Kim Mulkey-coached team its first loss. The Tigers now have a record of 20-1, with a 5-1 conference record.
South Carolina is now 19-1 and remains undefeated in SEC play.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday before being postponed due to an arctic blast that sent freezing temperatures and snow throughout the South.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Six people displaced after early-morning fire that left duplex a total loss
-
Eating local is a great way to help small businesses recover -...
-
WATCH: Mississippi River bridge closes for snow, couple takes a stroll until...
-
Catholic High bears basketball turnaround sparked by toughness
-
Man arrested for arson after car crashes into home, causes house fire...