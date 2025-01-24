43°
LSU women's basketball no longer undefeated after 56-66 loss to South Carolina

32 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, January 24 2025 Jan 24, 2025 January 24, 2025 6:08 PM January 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 5 LSU fell to No. 2 South Carolina in a 56-66 women's basketball match on Friday.

The Tigers' loss against the Gamecocks gave the Kim Mulkey-coached team its first loss. The Tigers now have a record of 20-1, with a 5-1 conference record.

South Carolina is now 19-1 and remains undefeated in SEC play. 

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday before being postponed due to an arctic blast that sent freezing temperatures and snow throughout the South.

