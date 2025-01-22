32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU vs. South Carolina women's basketball game postponed due to weather

1 hour 46 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 10:37 AM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball game against South Carolina originally scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to cold weather difficulties. 

The game, which was supposed to take place at South Carolina Thursday, will now take place Friday at 4 p.m.. The Southeastern Conference said the schedule change was due to travel difficulties that emerged from the cold weather and winter storm. 

The game will still air on ESPN. 

LSU's home game on Sunday against Texas A&M will take place at 3 p.m..

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days