LSU women's basketball moves to 25-1 with win over No. 19 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE - The No. 6 LSU women's basketball team won another close game on Sunday against a ranked team.

The Tigers held off a pesky Tennessee squad at the Maravich Center, winning 82-77 and improving to 25-1 this season.

LSU led by four at the half, but the Volunteers took a 64-62 lead in the fourth quarter before the Tigers finally took control of the game.

LSU's Kailyn Gilbert came off the bench to lead all scorers with 23 points. Mikaylah Williams added 16 points and seven assists.

The Tigers have now beaten Tennessee twice in the same season for the first time in program history.

LSU is now 10-1 in SEC play and in a three-way tie for first in the conference after Texas beat South Carolina on Sunday.