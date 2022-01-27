LSU women's basketball loses second straight game, falling to Arkansas on the road 90-76

The LSU women's basketball team losses their second straight game, and had their worst performance of the season at Arkansas. Kim Mulkey's squad gave up 13 threes and had 16 turnovers in a 90-76 loss.

LSU falls to 17-4, and 5-3 in SEC play. Guard Alexis Morris led the team with 22 points. The Lady Tigers trailed most of the game, and in the third quarter were outscored 26 to 17.

90 points is the most, the Lady Tigers have given up this season. Arkansas shot 50 percent from the floor, including 52 percent from behind the arc.

LSU will next come back home to face Kentucky in the PMAC on Sunday at 1.