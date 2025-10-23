53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition games

29 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 7:37 AM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s basketball returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday as the Tigers face Mississippi College in the first of two exhibition games ahead of the 2025-26 season. 

The game, tipping off at 7 p.m., is free to attend. The game will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and the SEC Network+.

LSU will also host Langston on Oct. 30 before a matchup against Houston Christian at the PMAC for its regular-season opener on Nov. 4. 

LSU is entering its fifth season under Kim Mulkey. 

Trending News

See the Tigers' full schedule for the 2025-26 season here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days