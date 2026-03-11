73°
LSU women's basketball hosting selection show watch party Sunday at PMAC
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is hosting a selection show watch party on Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., one hour ahead of the selection show on ESPN. The Tigers are 27-5 on the season and have been projected to receive a top four seed.
