LSU women's basketball guard Last-Tear Poa enters the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - After three seasons with the LSU women's basketball team, guard Last-Tear Poa has entered the transfer portal. The former national champion posted on social media that she is searching for a new place to play after the Tigers fell in the Elite 8 on Sunday.

Poa averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists this past season for the Tigers. She started in 15 games of the 30 she appeared in during the 2024-25 season, averaging 12.8 minutes per game.

The guard began her career at the junior college (JUCO) level at Northwest Florida State before transferring to LSU as one of the top junior college transfers in the country.

She has one year of eligibility remaining because JUCO seasons do not count against NCAA eligibility.

Poa joins Sa'Myah Smith on the list of outgoing portal players for the Tigers.