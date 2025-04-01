67°
LSU women's basketball forward Sa'Myah Smith enters transfer portal

6 hours 48 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 5:37 PM March 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - A key starter for LSU women's basketball has entered the transfer portal. WBRZ confirmed Talia Goodman's (On3 Sports) report that forward Sa'Myah Smith is looking to transfer after LSU's Elite 8 loss to UCLA on Sunday. 

Smith averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season, including 4 points and 10 rebounds against the Bruins.

The redshirt sophomore contributed to LSU's national championship run in 2023 before tearing her ACL last season. 

Smith had two 20-plus point games in this season's NCAA Tournament.

