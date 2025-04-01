67°
LSU women's basketball forward Sa'Myah Smith enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - A key starter for LSU women's basketball has entered the transfer portal. WBRZ confirmed Talia Goodman's (On3 Sports) report that forward Sa'Myah Smith is looking to transfer after LSU's Elite 8 loss to UCLA on Sunday.
BREAKING: LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith has entered the transfer portal, sources told @On3sports.— Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 31, 2025
The 6-2 sophomore averaged 6.6 ppg and 6.4 rpg.
The redshirt sophomore contributed to LSU's national championship run in 2023 before tearing her ACL last season.
Smith had two 20-plus point games in this season's NCAA Tournament.
