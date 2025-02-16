LSU women's basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA top 16 early reveal

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to the NCAA's top 16 early reveal on Sunday.

The Tigers, 25-1 so far this season, earned the No. 6 overall ranking in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee's projections. The early reveal is one of two regular season reveals by the selection committee before Selection Sunday. Rankings can and will change by the next reveal, on February 27.

UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, and Notre Dame earned the No. 1 seeds in the top 16 reveal.

Top 16 teams host first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 16 – Top 16 Ranking

UCLA South Carolina Texas Notre Dame Southern California LSU UConn NC State TCU Duke North Carolina Kansas State Kentucky Ohio State Oklahoma Tennessee

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

SPOKANE 1 (Friday-Sunday)

1 – UCLA

2 – LSU

3 – Duke

4 - Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM 2

1 – South Carolina

2 – NC State

3 – TCU

4 – Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM 3

1 – Texas

2 – UConn

3 – North Carolina

4 – Ohio State

SPOKANE 4

1 – Notre Dame

2 – Southern California

3 – Kansas State

4 – Kentucky