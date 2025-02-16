Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA top 16 early reveal
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to the NCAA's top 16 early reveal on Sunday.
The Tigers, 25-1 so far this season, earned the No. 6 overall ranking in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee's projections. The early reveal is one of two regular season reveals by the selection committee before Selection Sunday. Rankings can and will change by the next reveal, on February 27.
UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, and Notre Dame earned the No. 1 seeds in the top 16 reveal.
Top 16 teams host first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament.
NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 16 – Top 16 Ranking
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Southern California
- LSU
- UConn
- NC State
- TCU
- Duke
- North Carolina
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
SPOKANE 1 (Friday-Sunday)
1 – UCLA
2 – LSU
3 – Duke
4 - Tennessee
BIRMINGHAM 2
1 – South Carolina
2 – NC State
3 – TCU
4 – Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM 3
1 – Texas
2 – UConn
3 – North Carolina
4 – Ohio State
SPOKANE 4
1 – Notre Dame
2 – Southern California
3 – Kansas State
4 – Kentucky
