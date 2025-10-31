46°
LSU women's basketball closes out final exhibition game with a 121-41 win over Langston
BATON ROUGE - The final dress rehearsal came and went for LSU women's basketball as they beat Langston 121-41.
11 Tigers got on the stat sheet and six of them score in double digits. LSU was led by senior forward Amiya Joyner. Joyner went a perfect 9-of-9 from the field and scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds and 3 assists.
LSU had 72 paint points, 23 second chance points and 73 points off the bench. They shot 58.7% from the floor, 35.7% from three and had 50 rebounds.
LSU will open the regular season at home on Nov. 4 when they host Houston Christian.
