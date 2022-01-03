LSU women's basketball beats Texas A&M for their 13 straight win

LSU women's basketball has beaten two top 25 teams to start SEC play. Sunday, the team trailed 49-46 heading into the 4th quarter, then outscored the Aggies 29 to 17 in the period to come away with a 75-66 win.

The Lady Tigers have now won 13 straight games and improved to 14-1 on the year. Alexis Morris led the team with 30 points, and the A&M transfer went 9 for 16 from the field—23 of those points came in the second half.

Senior Khayla Pointer also had another good game. The guard had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

“This is going to be the way it is, it’s the SEC,” head coach Kim Mulkey said. “There are a lot of good players, coaches, and teams. I thought rebounding was key when we were not able to make shots and when we were struggling. The crowd got into it. They helped us get over the hump.”

The Lady Tigers defense only allowed A&M to shoot 33 percent from the rebound and won the rebounding battle 49 to 39.

LSU will be at home on Thursday against South Carolina.