LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee in a fourth quarter thriller, 89-87

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The LSU women's basketball team becomes just the second SEC squad to defeat Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center three times in a row. The Tigers defeated the Lady Vols 89-87 in a game that went down to the wire.

LSU started the game strong and went on an 8-0 to end the first quarter and had as much as an 18 point lead about halfway through the second quarter.

However, the Tigers allowed Tennessee to catch up and take the lead in the fourth quarter. From there, it was a back and forth battle between the Tigers and Vols.

It came down to a Kailyn Gilbert left handed lay in with under two seconds left in the game for LSU to take the 89-87 lead.

With less than a second to go in regulation, Tennessee attempted a lay up on the inbound, but the Tigers defended well and the Vols missed the tying shot.

LSU won 89-87 to remain undefeated at 18-0 and will face Vanderbilt at home on Monday at 6 p.m.