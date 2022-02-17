LSU women's basketball beats Mississippi State 71-59 to improve to 22-4

The LSU women's basketball team won their fifth straight game, beating Mississippi State 71-59 to improve to 22-4, and 10-3 in SEC play.

The Lady Tigers came out hot in the first quarter, outscoring Mississippi State 23-14, lead by 10 points from Guard Khayla Pointer. State responded in the second and third quarters, leading LSU heading into the fourth 49-47.

But LSU defense showed up in the fourth, forcing the Lady Bulldogs to go on a five minute scoring drought and ending the game on a 19-3 run. Mississippi State went 1 for the last 11.

“What they did, they did on sheer will to win, sheer talent and just making clutch plays,” said LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “It wasn’t anything I drew up. It wasn’t any magical thing said in the timeout. You have to win some of those like that sometimes.”

The Lady Tigers were lead by Alexis Morris who had 23 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and Khayla Pointer with 18.

LSU will be back in the PMAC on Sunday to face 17th ranked Florida.