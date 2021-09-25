LSU wins first SEC game of the season, 28-25 over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE - The LSU Tigers started strong and held on at the end for a 28-25 win over Mississippi State in their SEC opener in Starkville on Saturday morning.

LSU got the start it needed to take an early lead on State and then in the second half LSU added to that lead to hold a 21-10 edge on the Bulldogs after three quarters of play.

LSU nickel corner Cordale Flott forced a fumble and linebacker Damone Clark scooped it up and ran it back forty yards to the MSU 35 yard line.

From there the LSU offense had a short field and quarterback Max Johnson did a nice job of evading the blitz and finding an open Kayshon Boutte for the first score of the game.

LSU was able to force another State turnover when Flott climbed the ladder for an interception, however the LSU offense was unable to convert it into points.

The Tigers held on to their lead despite State kicking a 23 yard field goal in the second quarter.

In the second half of play the Tigers got the ball first and after a couple of plays Johnson found Boutte for his second touchdown of the game this time a 64 yard strike over the middle on an RPO play.

The Tiger defense would hold and get the ball back to the offense and once again a big play would get LSU back into the endzone.

Johnson would connect with a wide-open Trey Palmer for a 58 yard touchdown toss that put the Tigers up 21-3.

Mississippi State would eventually crack the LSU defensive alignment code as quarterback Will Rogers threaded the needed to find receiver Makai Polk in the middle of the Tiger defense for a 29 yard touchdown toss to make it a 21-10 game just before the end of the half.

The Tigers would allow 15 fourth quarter points, but they would recover the onside kick and kneel out the clock to get the win and revenge over a Mississippi State team that torched them a season ago.

