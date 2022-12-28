Latest Weather Blog
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte leaving for NFL Draft, will miss Citrus Bowl
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte announced Wednesday he will not play in the upcoming Citrus Bowl as was expected and will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Boutte did not make the trip to Florida with the team on Tuesday, a school official confirmed.
After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT.— Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonBoutte1) December 29, 2022
LSU wrapped their practice for the day and posted photos from their workout. LSU has closed practices to the media for their bowl preparations and will have players available to speak later in the week.
Last Week of Work in 2022 pic.twitter.com/UgORxSmL6d— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 28, 2022
Trending News
Boutte is second on the team in catches, yards and average yards per game. He is tied for third in touchdown receptions.
|#
|PLAYER
|GP
|NO
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|AVG/G
|8
|Malik Nabers
|13
|63
|854
|13.6
|2
|60
|65.7
|7
|Kayshon Boutte
|11
|48
|538
|11.2
|2
|53
|48.9
LSU is preparing to finish their 2022 season against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday at noon, a game you can watch on WBRZ-TV
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I'm still shaking': Murder victim's family spent Christmas in terror as convicted...
-
Southern University issues statement after student killed in New Orleans shooting
-
WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish
-
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
-
Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled