LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte leaving for NFL Draft, will miss Citrus Bowl

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte announced Wednesday he will not play in the upcoming Citrus Bowl as was expected and will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Boutte did not make the trip to Florida with the team on Tuesday, a school official confirmed.

After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT. — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonBoutte1) December 29, 2022

LSU wrapped their practice for the day and posted photos from their workout. LSU has closed practices to the media for their bowl preparations and will have players available to speak later in the week.

Last Week of Work in 2022 pic.twitter.com/UgORxSmL6d — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 28, 2022

Boutte is second on the team in catches, yards and average yards per game. He is tied for third in touchdown receptions.

# PLAYER GP NO YDS AVG TD LONG AVG/G 8 Malik Nabers 13 63 854 13.6 2 60 65.7 7 Kayshon Boutte 11 48 538 11.2 2 53 48.9

LSU is preparing to finish their 2022 season against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday at noon, a game you can watch on WBRZ-TV