LSU vs. South Carolina women's basketball game postponed due to weather
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball game against South Carolina originally scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to cold weather difficulties.
The game, which was supposed to take place at South Carolina Thursday, will now take place Friday at 4 p.m.. The Southeastern Conference said the schedule change was due to travel difficulties that emerged from the cold weather and winter storm.
The game will still air on ESPN.
LSU's home game on Sunday against Texas A&M will take place at 3 p.m..
