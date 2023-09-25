LSU Transit bus drivers threaten to walk off job if they weren't paid, company says issue is resolved

BATON ROUGE - Friday is payday for the LSU transit bus drivers, except sources told WBRZ around lunchtime they had not received their paycheck.

The drivers even threatened to walk off the job Saturday, as many LSU fans are sure to flood Baton Rouge for the game and need transportation.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, WBRZ tried to get answers as to why the drivers had not been paid.

We went to the bus lot and knocked on the door. A woman answered, telling us she was a dispatcher, but she told us she can't talk to the media.

Later, a man came outside on the phone with Will Waters, who described himself online as the General Manager of Transdev. Transdev is the transit partner with LSU.

We asked Waters when the drivers would be paid. He told us that would happen Friday evening. When we asked why they weren't paid yet, he refused to comment.

We later received a text from an LSU Spokesperson that said "we have been in touch with our contracted transit partner on this issue. They have confirmed the situation is resolved, and employees will be paid this evening."

LSU says they have not had any issues with Transdev failing to pay their employees in the past.

It still isn't clear if drivers will not show up to work tomorrow.