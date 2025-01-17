60°
LSU track opens up season with Purple Tiger meet

1 hour 32 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 7:10 PM January 17, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger track teams started their home indoor season with the Purple Tiger meet on Friday afternoon at the Maddox Field House with some strong showings.

Highlights of the meet included the men’s 60-meter hurdle race where two Tigers going head-to-head as junior Jahiem Stern ran a personal-best time of 7.64 seconds which was good enough for the fastest indoor time at LSU.

Matthew Sophia was right on his heels with a 7.70 finish for second in the race as Stern’s time was good enough for fifth in the world this year.

LSU will head Texas Tech next weekend for the Red Raider Open on Friday, January 24.

