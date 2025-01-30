74°
LSU top lawyer resigning amid shakeup at Law School

January 30, 2025
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Winston Decuir, LSU's top lawyer, announced he is resigning from his administrative job at the LSU Law School. 

Decuir sent his letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors chairman on Wednesday. It says he will be stepping down from his position as general counsel and vice president for the Office of Legal Affairs, effective March 1. 

He said it has been an honor to serve at his alma mater for five years. 

A law school faculty member told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that he will be moving to a one-year visiting professor role at the LSU Law School, which was approved by Law School faculty. 

It's not clear why he is making the move and he did not comment on the matter Thursday. He was hired in 2020 by then-Interim President Thomas Galligan. He was highly involved in legislative hearings and litigation surrounding the university's Title IX policy in 2021. 

